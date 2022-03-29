MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a woman who stole a credit card after breaking into a room at a Murfreesboro hotel.

According to Murfreesboro police, Kanika Coleman, 39, broke into a hotel room on the Residence Inn on February 24 and stole the victim’s company credit card. Officers say Coleman made several purchases on the card from various businesses on Medical Center Parkway.

Coleman is from California, but police believe she still may be in the Middle Tennessee area. Murfreesboro police say Coleman was driving an early 2000’s model white BMW SUV with an Auto Workz tag on the front at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.