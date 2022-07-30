MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Police say the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard, shutting down the intersection for several hours while authorities investigated.

The preliminary investigation shows a man was driving a 2017 Toyota Tundra northbound on Memorial Boulevard when it crashed into the driver’s side of a 2007 Saturn S that was trying to make a left turn out of the parking lot of the Mapco Mart, causing the Tundra to roll over.

The woman driving the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tundra was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Charges are pending, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.