MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg Friday evening.

According to police, officers went to the intersection of University Street and Sun Circle just after 5 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to interview witnesses to find out what happened and why. Patterson Park Community Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution; the lockdown has since been lifted and parents who were waiting to pick up their child(ren) are now free to do so, according to investigators.

Police said a K-9 with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department is helping officers search for the suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.