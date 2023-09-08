RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver suspected of drinking reportedly crashed her car into a neighbor’s garage in Rutherford County, leaving the driver injured and the house extensively damaged.

Cpl. William Travis with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the home along Augusta Drive in Christiana on Thursday, Sept. 7.

“The investigation showed that Christy Graves drove her vehicle into a house in the Lewis Downs subdivision,” Travis stated. “Deputies on the scene located open bottles of liquor in the vehicle.”

According to Travis, Graves hit a car parked inside the garage, but nobody was home.

The sheriff’s office posted a video of the incident on Facebook, showing a car driving down the street before turning left at an intersection, continuing into the driveway, and crashing into the garage door.

Since Graves was being treated at the hospital, Travis said he did not arrest Graves. However, he did cite her for driving under the influence, failing to exercise due care, and driving with an open container.

Graves’ court date is scheduled for Nov. 27 in General Sessions Court.