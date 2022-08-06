MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in custody after reportedly stealing an SUV with two people inside.

Murfreesboro police say the woman was driving a Ford Focus on Interstate 24 and got off at the Medical Center Parkway exit. As she got off the interstate she hit the curb, disabling the car.

Two people stopped to help the woman, who ended up driving away in a gray Acura MDX that belonged to one of the people who stopped to help her. Inside the Acura were an 18-year-old and a minor child.

The 18-year-old confronted the woman as she drove down Medical Center Parkway, causing her to cross into oncoming traffic near Joe Knight Drive, crashing into two other vehicles before coming to a stop by hitting a tree. The woman then took off running.

A Murfreesboro police officer chased the woman on foot and took her into custody with the help from an off-duty officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The person who stopped to help the woman was reunited with her children who were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.