RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A father and his 11-year-old daughter told investigators they felt “harassed” and “frightened” after strange encounters with a Rutherford County woman, who is now charged.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Cheryl Pitcock, 65, is accused of stalking the father and child.

The victims filed two complaints with the Sheriff’s Office. The first complaint was filed Monday, after the father said Pitcock was allegedly filming his girl getting off the school bus. He said he confronted Pitcock because he was concerned for her safety.

Pitcock told investigators that she was following a random school bus and recorded the bus driver to ensure the driver was following traffic rules. She claimed she did it for safety reasons.

Then Pitcock allegedly returned to their home Tuesday and waved at the father and daughter before driving away. That’s when the second complaint was filed.

In the arrest warrant for Pitcock, she is accused of following one victim, approaching or confronting a victim and appearing at their home.

She has been charged with especially aggravated stalking. Pitcock has been released on bond and has been ordered to stay away from the victims’ home.

She is due in court in June.