MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro authorities are investigating a road rage crash that left a Smyrna man dead Tuesday, and one witness is still grappling with what he saw at the scene.

The crash happened on NW Broad Street near I-840 at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

John Lawson was driving in the opposite direction when he told News 2 he saw dust in the air along the side of the road and two mangled cars.

“It literally felt like the hand of God that grabbed my right arm, which was on the steering wheel, and just pulled me off to the side and said, ‘You need to be here,'” Lawson said. “So at that point I pulled over, got out, ran across four lanes of traffic, and asked everybody, ‘Is everybody okay? Is everybody alright?'”

The bystanders who had already pulled over didn’t know, so Lawson jumped into action and ran to the white SUV where a woman was sitting in the driver’s seat.

“(The car) was so jacked up into the air, hanging onto the fence, debris, the trees that it was underneath as well as the trees that were on top of it,” Lawson said. “I crawled across the hood of her SUV; another gentleman met me at the bottom and we both powerlifted the trees off her vehicle. I jumped near her driver’s side door because it was closest to me. I opened it up to let her know someone is here, we’re here for you; we’re going to take care of you.”

Then, Lawson went to check on the driver of the yellow Camaro, but the man — identified by police as 34-year-old Remon Fayez Landas Ibrahim of Smyrna — had already died.

According to officials, Landas Ibrahim was driving in the grass median to try to pass the driver of the white SUV. However, the two cars crashed and were pushed off to the right side of the road into the tree line.

Witnesses told Lawson the yellow Camaro cut off the white SUV, but didn’t have enough room and clipped the front bumper.

Officers said road rage was likely a factor.

Lawson told News 2 NW Broad Street is a dangerous road, especially the section near I-840 because drivers have no patience.

“There’s a lot of road rage in this town, and it’s everywhere, and it needs to stop,” Lawson said. “It’s taken too many lives. It could be your own the next time, so I mean, be smart people. Come on.”

Landas Ibrahim’s coworkers told News 2 he left behind a wife and three children.

Lawson is trying to find the name of the woman who was driving the SUV so he can reach out and ask how she is doing now.

If you witnessed the events leading up to Tuesday’s crash, you are asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-2717, and ask to speak to a member of the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).