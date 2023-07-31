RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — For years, residents of Rutherford County have gotten their trash disposed of for free, but the owners of Middle Point Landfill warn that could change soon.

“There’s just nothing that’s more cost effective for the citizens here than Middle Point Landfill,” said Middle Point General Manager Mike Classen.

Classen says Middle Point will be at capacity in about five and a half years and has asked to have the landfill expanded, but the city has pushed back against those efforts.

“The uncertainty of having a facility like this next to your drinking water, you know, the pollution concerns and the environmental concerns,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland. “I mean, we’re not talking about fees, we’re talking about people’s lives.”

Middle Point has been hosting open house events in Rutherford County to make their case as to why the landfill should expand, and he said they’re at a crossroads.

“The community is kind of stuck fighting for their own. Hopefully, some other community will take their waste at a significant cost, and that still is yet to be determined,” Classen said. “The second alternative is Middle Point’s future includes an expansion so that we can continue to provide free disposal for the citizens of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro into the long haul.”

McFarland said the city has a plan to build a facility to convert waste to energy, and it reportedly will work.

“We are working on a renewable natural gas process, and you know, I think that’s something that is very doable,” he said.

When asked how much this plan will end up costing taxpayers, the mayor did not give an exact number.

“I think if you were to ask the leaders back in the late 80s and early 90s, knowing what we have now, I can’t imagine any single person that was sitting on that commission would go back and say, ‘We want to go that route again.’ So, you know, naturally, there’s going to be a cost that comes associated with solid waste when it’s not free, which is what we’ve had for years, but at what cost?” he said.