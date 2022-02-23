MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WRKN) – A grieving mother and persistent police department are determined to find a young man’s killer.

Terrell Ray was shot and killed in August of 2019 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday in Murfreesboro. Two and a half years later, his death is still unsolved and police are leading a renewed effort to find more clues.

“I never in my life would have expected such,” said Trina Anderson, Terrell’s mom. “I raised them in an environment that was non-hostile. Neither one of my children have seen the inside of a jail. Anything violent, I tried to keep away from them.”

On August 2, 2019, her son was shot and killed while celebrating his 30th birthday. Since then, detectives had worked diligently to find his killer.

“A young man from all accounts upstanding…had a good job, took care of his daughter…was good in the community. A big family man,” said Detective Julia Cox with Murfreesboro police. “We won’t stop until this case is solved. We will get justice for Terrell Ray and his family.”

Police say Terrell was shot in the back seemingly trying to run away. His car was also stolen and left at a duplex in West Nashville on 43rd Avenue.

“He had some bank cards and stuff. Those were not taken,” said Detective Cox. “He actually had a handgun in the vehicle. When we located the vehicle, the handgun was still in the vehicle.”

Murfreesboro police are now offering an $11,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 615-849-2MPD.