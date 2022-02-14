MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police spent Monday installing department surveillance units in a shopping center on Middle Tennessee Boulevard after a violent shooting killing one person and injuring several others.

Early Saturday morning, a 35-year old man was shot and killed. Four others were injured outside of Habibi Hookah Cafe.

Monday evening, Murfreesboro police issued warrants for the arrest of 21-year old Jamar Adam Marks saying he pulled the trigger.

“It’s disturbing considering it’s not a bad area,” said Joseph Herbert, owner of The Fish House in the same plaza.

Monday, Murfreesboro officers installed a mobile surveillance unit where police can keep a watchful eye on the shopping center on Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

“It would be great to not have any crime. But, that’s not real,” said Herbert. “It’s hard enough with COVID… this is just an obstacle.”

Murfreesboro investigators say the suspect, who is still at large, pulled out a gun during an altercation between two other men. Investigators do not have a motive.

“I can’t go into the mind of this shooter,” explained Larry Flowers, public information officer for Murfreesboro police. “Whatever his intentions were, they were to kill.”

Investigators say the man killed in Saturday’s shooting was attempting to break up the fight but was hit in the crossfire instead.

“This is a tragedy… plain and simple,” said Flowers. “A senseless act of violence that never should have happened.”

There is a monetary reward for any information leading to Marks’ arrest.