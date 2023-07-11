MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Summer is in full swing, and with rising temperatures, there’s also a rising number of stray dogs being turned into shelters. PAWS in Murfreesboro has decided to partner with Bissell Pet Foundation to participate in the “Empty the Shelter” event.

What this means is that the adoption fees will be waived, and free microchipping will be included.

Gracie Hill, the Public Relations Specialist at PAWS, says this couldn’t come at a better time because the shelter is completely full. According to Hill, since this event started on July 6, 20 dogs have been adopted—but they still have a full adoption floor and more dogs waiting to have their own kennel on the adoption floor.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

They are hoping to find as many furry friend’s homes as possible since the event goes until the end of the month.

If you want to help but do not have the resources to adopt now, Hill said they always need volunteers. She said that if you can give a long-term commitment, even one day a week, that would be best.

You can help with dog walking, at the front desk, or with cat care! If you feel like this is an opportunity you could help out with, just click here to learn more and learn more about volunteering here.