NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every spring, the sounds of jazz are what people in Murfreesboro were used to hearing along Main Street.

But in November, it seemed the 25-year-old festival was coming to an end after Main Street Murfreesboro released an email to band directors saying they could no longer put on the annual event.

“My son was in the Jazz Band,” said Tammy Sharp. “He was in the regular band and the jazz band at Stewarts Creek.”

Sharp is the chair for the Rutherford County School Board and knew how important this festival was to band students and the community. So after hearing the news, she got to work.

“It just really came from a phone call,” she said.

The owner of the Fountains reached out, saying he would donate his venue to keep the festival going.

“It’s coming back,” said Sharp. “It’s coming back.”

Last Friday, Sharp and a small group of volunteers met where they determined they would revive JazzFest.

“We had no idea the response that we were going to get,” she said. “We’ve had people reach out by email and phone. It’s been phenomenal. The community has been so wonderful in trying to salvage this.”

With the venue in place, Sharp and volunteers are working at getting sponsors to bring in headliners, and finalizing a date for the festival. It’s not an easy task to get all this done, but Sharp knows this event is something the community isn’t ready to let go of just yet.

“Sometimes it’s just coming together and everybody just volunteering and getting the job done,” she said.

Sharp said whatever money is donated will go toward costs for the festival. Anything left over will go toward the Rutherford County School’s fine arts program.

Sharp said they will be holding a meeting for those interested in volunteering Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

Everyone will meet at the Fountains administration building in the lobby.