MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies have not caught whoever killed a young woman from Murfreesboro.

Loved ones cried, hugged, lit candles, and released balloons into the sky Thursday night at Magnolia Medical Center in Murfreesboro in memory of Mya Fuller.

She was last seen by family at the end of last month. Someone found her remains in a wooded area in Watertown about a week later.

Friends and family held a vigil for Mya, honoring her life and praying justice is served.

Theowauna Hatchett, Mya’s middle school basketball coach attended the vigil Thursday.

“I don’t feel like she had any enemies,” Hatchett said. “She was always as they said had a great spirit about her, she was always happy and she always wanted to give a 100% in everything she did.”

Deputies have not said how she died.

They’re offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.