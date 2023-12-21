MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lot can change in one year, and it’s something the staff at The Beesely Animal Clinic can attest to.

Their pet food distribution started out as a one-time thing that has now grown into a quarterly event, but pet food is not the only need that’s increased.

“We have such a back log and such a waiting list,” said Executive Director Dawn Roberts.

The clinic is struggling to provide spay and neuter surgeries, as well as wellness appointments.

“I think it’s disheartening that we can’t help the community because they are supportive of us, but we can only do what we can do with what we have,” she said.

In December of 2022, News 2 spoke with Roberts who said she couldn’t find another full time veterinarian after their second one left earlier in the year.

“Well, unfortunately, we are still looking for another full time staff vet,” she said.

Over a year later, Roberts has only had one interview and still has not been able to hire a new vet.

“I was hopeful, but you know it is reality,” she said.

The struggle to find someone is something she credits to the ongoing veterinarian shortage happening across the United States.

“It’s a problem that’s going to be with us long-term,” said Bob Murtaugh.

Murtaugh is the chair of the Coalition of the Veterinary Professional Associate and said the current vet shortage is something their profession has been dealing with for quite some time.

“If you look back from 1978 to 2013, we only opened one new veterinary school in the entire country, and the population of the United States increased by 100 million people,” he said.

Murtaugh’s organization is pushing for their profession to develop a mid-tier veterinary practitioner that can help with the demand.

“The economic downturn in the late 2000s…sort of created a sense among organized veterinary medicine that we really had enough veterinarians,” he said. “But even before that, we didn’t.”

Murtaugh believes there are many solutions to this problem, including bringing in licensed foreign veterinarians, utilizing telemedicine, and pushing for more funding for students.

“I think state funding and federal funding (should) support those so that debt burdens are minimized,” he said. “Things like that can be very helpful.”

Whether it’s pet food or other services, Roberts said until she can find more help, her clinic will continue doing the best they can.

“We just want to provide the best for the community and for the people who want to do the right thing,” she said. “We’re just all trying to do the best and people just need to realize that every clinic is hard to get into.”

Roberts said they will continue to work on a reduced schedule until they can bring in another full time vet.

She said they are already booked out until March for spay and neuter surgeries at the clinic.

They’ll also continue to provide free pet food distribution events for the community.

They were able to distribute 194 pounds of dog food and 142 pounds of cat food to assist 59 pets in 22 households at their latest distribution event that was held Thursday, Dec. 21.