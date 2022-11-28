DEARBORN, MI. (WKRN) — After a police chase, crash and shootout, a vehicle tied to a missing 31-year-old mother out of Murfreesboro was discovered in Dearborn, Michigan over the weekend, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

One person in the vehicle died, another was taken to the hospital, and a body was discovered by detectives in the trunk, investigators said.

MSP stated Dearborn Police received a hit from a Flock License Plate Reader of a vehicle linked to a missing endangered case out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Authorities confirmed the vehicle was a black 2020 Dodge SRT.

Emergency operators can be heard on Broadcastify police recordings saying, “Dearborn PD are chasing a missing person in a vehicle. The vehicle is a Dodge Charger, a Tennessee plate 7L87V2.”

Last week, Murfreesboro Police issued a missing person alert for Eleni Kassa; the release stated Kassa may be traveling in a black Dodge Charger with the tag number 7L87V2.

Police said the 31-year-old mother did not pick up her child from school on November 17th. Her family reported her missing on November 18th.

Monday morning, Murfreesboro Police said they have not confirmed any information regarding Kassa, but they are monitoring the situation.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

MSP tweeted that Dearborn officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but when officers approached the car the driver took off. After losing sight of the car the chase was stopped. However, a short time later officers responded to a crash at a residence involving that same Dodge. MSP reported officers heard a gunshot and officers returned fire.

According to MSP, a 34-year-old woman was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The 36-year-old woman who was driving was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. It’s unclear whether a bullet from police or the suspect’s own firearm killed her. A 9mm Glock pistol was recovered from the vehicle.

A 31-year-old woman was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle. MSP added the victim was found dead with “trauma that was not a result from the crash.”

MSP said detectives are working with the Murfreesboro Police Department on the investigation as they gather more evidence and interview witnesses.

Murfreesboro Police said their detectives have been in touch with MSP and “are awaiting the results of their investigation and including identities of parties involved.”

Monday Kassa’s family told News 2, they’re bracing for autopsy results to confirm if the body discovered is their loved one. They also want to thank law enforcement for all their hard work trying to locate Kassa.

Last Monday Micky Ghirmay, Kassa’s brother, said he reported his younger sister missing after she didn’t pick up her 6-year-old daughter from school on November 17th.

“She’s a wonderful mother, and she is a wonderful sister, and she’s just everybody’s favorite person,” Ghirmay said.

At that time, Murfreesboro Police had searched Kassa’s apartment where they discovered her cell phone and car.

“They came into the house,” Ghirmay explained, “They searched. They didn’t find [anything]. I don’t think she’s voluntarily missing.”

A gofundme account, which was originally created to help raise money to find Kassa, will now be used to care for her daughter.

“We just, we don’t want to be without her,” Bini Habet, Kassa’s cousin said.

Autopsies for the deceased are underway, according to MSP.