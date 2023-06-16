MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center was recently denied from building a hospital in Murfreesboro.

This comes as Rutherford County hits the charts as the fastest-growing county in the state, according to the Tennessee State Data Center.

“When you have been waiting in the hallway for hours then someone codes behind you because there isn’t a bed. There is a real big problem with that,” Leslie Huggins, Murfreesboro resident said.

Huggins said that exact scenario happened to her at a local hospital in Murfreesboro several months ago. She blames the long wait times on population growth. “I mean it’s just exploded.”

Back in 2020, VUMC requested to build a hospital in Murfreesboro by applying for a Certificate of Need through the state.

“So think about a Certificate of Need as a governor’s permission slip to open up some sort of healthcare facility,” said Jordan Long, Director of Governor Relations of Beacon Center of Tennessee.

However, three healthcare facilities objected, including Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

According to a state ruling, the Vanderbilt hospital would have been ‘virtually in the identical location’ of a Saint Thomas hospital and provide ‘identical services.’

“Another really big problem of Certificate of Need is people who oppose your project get to object to it,” Long said.

Long said Tennessee law protects the medical system from its competitors. “Through our research, we have been able to find that $703 million in investment has been lost in Certificate of Need denials.”

As for Leslie, she said she’s disappointed in Vanderbilt’s denial after her recent experience waiting for a hospital bed.

“It was over 12 hours, it just seemed like over 12 hours it may have been longer than that, it was a long time,” Huggin’s said.

VUMC released the following statement to News 2: “Our certificate of need was denied. We are very disappointed in the decision, and we are currently reviewing all available options. VUMC continues to be committed to the Vanderbilt Rutherford Hospital project and to serving the patients of Rutherford County.”

Saint Thomas also released a statement to News 2: “The court determined, based upon the evidence presented by all sides, that a fourth hospital in the market is not needed. Access and affordable care is available for consumers at Ascension Saint Thomas and other nearby hospitals.”