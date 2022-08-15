MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple individuals are currently sought by Murfreesboro police for burglarizing cars, leading a pursuit and firing at officers in the early morning hours Monday.

Larry Flowers with the Murfreesboro Police Department said officers responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle with its doors open on East Street at 4:57 a.m. Monday. While on the scene, they received another call about reckless drivers on West Street. When they responded to the West Street scene, Flowers said officers encountered a group of underaged males in four different vehicles attempting to leave the area.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Two cars wrecked, Flowers said, and multiple individuals began leading officers on a foot chase. The males also fired in the direction of the officers as they fled, but none of the officers fired their service weapons, Flowers said.

Eleven different vehicles, including a dirt bike and an ATV, were recovered, all of which were reported stolen. Police also recovered two stolen handguns. Eight of the stolen vehicles were picked up by owners after police made contact; one was towed; and two more stolen cars have yet to be located.

The incident prompted an area-wide modified lockdown of several Murfreesboro City Schools, including Hobgood Elementary School, Bradley Academy and Reeve’s Rogers Elementary School. Two Rutherford County schools were also included in the modified lockdown while police searched the area with a K-9.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

No arrests have been made, according to Flowers; investigators say the vehicles were stolen from homes in the Southridge Drive and Weston Boulevard area.

Additionally, police say multiple break-ins have been reported in cars in the area. Police were able to recover some of the stolen property, including a laptop, but a stolen handgun and AR-15 have yet to be recovered.

Murfreesboro Police ask if anyone in the area has home video or doorbell camera video to send it to Sgt. Tommy Massey at 0324@murfreesbototn.gov. The investigation is ongoing.