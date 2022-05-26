MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic on busy Old Fort Parkway near New Salem Highway was brought to a standstill after a 3-year-old girl was accidentally hit and injured by an SUV at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

“That is part of the investigation as to where she came from or why was she alone,” explained the Public Information Officer for the Murfreesboro Police Department, Larry Flowers.

Witnesses on the scene told police there is no way the female driver would have seen the child, who was able to cross the eastbound lanes of traffic and was struck in a westbound lane.

“This particular driver of this SUV was traveling at normal speeds, and then all of a sudden a small child darted out into the lane of traffic,” Flowers said. “According to witnesses, she had no way of seeing the child or stopping in time.”

The little girl was rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities say she’s in stable condition.

“She was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. She was vocal. She was crying and screaming. We just pray that she will be able to recover,” explains Flowers.

The commotion caught the attention of those in the area, including Charles Bly.

“Definitely my biggest concern as a new father. That is one of the scariest situations that you can encounter as a parent. You can never be too safe in this world. You need to always watch your kids as close as you can, and if you think you’re over watching them, you’re not,” Bly says.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver at this time. Investigators have turned their focus to how the child made it blocks away from any residential area unattended.

Flowers explains, “Police have reached out and located the parents, but again, there remain questions as to how this little girl got out.”

The case is now being investigated by the Department of Children Services.