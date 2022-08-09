MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon is back in police custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from police.

Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville. He later led Murfreesboro police on a foot chase before being arrested.

The situation began unfolding just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Metro police reached out to Murfreesboro police after a Ford Bronco was stolen. The owner had tracked the vehicle to Murfreesboro through its GPS.

Stolen vehicle (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MNPD’s Air One helicopter spotted the vehicle at an apartment complex on Brown Drive in Murfreesboro. Once Murfreesboro police arrived on the scene, Hairston jumped out of the driver’s seat and led officers on a chase.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Middle Tennessee State University police assisted in taking the suspect into custody at 9:36 a.m. on Old Lascassas Pike.

Police say Hairston tossed a handgun while running from officers. That gun turned out to be stolen, as well.

Stolen handgun (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Hairston was transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital following his arrest. He was treated and released back into police custody.

He is being held on a $35,000 bond on charges of theft over $50,000, theft under $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and evading arrest. He also has seven active warrants in Nashville.

Hairston is due in court on Dec. 5.

The SUV was returned to its owner.