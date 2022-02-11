MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A routine traffic stop in Murfreesboro led to the recovery of drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

Murfreesboro police say officers pulled over a U-Haul on Wednesday after the driver, identified as 58-year-old James Miller of Marshall, Missouri, did not stop at a stop sign.

A K9 unit picked up a scent of narcotics, causing officers to search the U-Haul. Inside the U-Haul, officers found eight ounces of heroin/fentanyl, nearly 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, seven ecstasy pills, a loaded AR rifle, a loaded pistol, drug paraphernalia, and $672,079 in cash.

Miller and his passenger, 31-year-old Samantha Ortega, also of Missouri, were charged with manufacturing, distributing, selling and possessing schedule I and II drugs. Both are also facing charges of the possession of drug paraphernalia, while Miller is charged with the possession of firearms in the commission of a dangerous felony.

“We are extremely proud of our Directed Patrol Unit officers and SID detectives in getting these dangerous drugs and guns off the street,” said Special Investigation Division Narcotics Unit Sergeant Jacob Fountain. “This sends a clear message to drug dealers; this type of activity will not be tolerated in Murfreesboro.”

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Miller is being held on a $250,000 bond and Ortega on a $200,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for May 16 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.