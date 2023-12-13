MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting a young boy more than two years ago.

Following a three-day trial, it only took 15 minutes for a Rutherford County jury to return its verdict finding 26-year-old Brian Jeffrey Burke Jr. guilty of aggravated rape of a child, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The charge stems back to August 2021, when officials said Burke sexually assaulted a then-5-year-old boy. He has been in jail ever since, and on Wednesday, Dec. 13, a judge determined he would stay behind bars.

Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge James A. Turner sentenced Burke to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Authorities said he’s the first person in Rutherford County to face the tougher penalty under an amended Tennessee State law.

Brian Jeffrey Burke Jr. (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The Tennessee 113th General Assembly passed a number of laws related to criminal offenses that took effect in July, including enhanced sentencing for individuals convicted of aggravated rape or kidnapping.

Murfreesboro Detective Michael Yates, who worked the case, called it a “historic day” for Rutherford County.

“The jurors in this case moved swiftly in deciding a verdict for such a heinous crime,” he said. “I greatly appreciate everyone who assisted me in working this case. I also want to thank the prosecutors for their outstanding job in this trial and for their continual pursuit of justice for the children of Rutherford County.”

After the trial, Burke was taken back to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He will eventually be transferred to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction.