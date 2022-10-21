The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says three middle school students are facing charges of making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety.

The first of the unfounded threats was allegedly made by a 13-year-old Blackman Middle School girl who is said to have texted the threat to an Oakland Middle School student. That student then airdropped the threat to other students.

A Rockvale Middle School student also posted a threat against her school and Rockvale High School. School Resource Officer Captain Brad Harrison said the 13-year-old girl told him, “she wanted to create drama.”

Then, at Riverdale High School, a 15-year-old male student was charged with making a threat against his school on Snapchat.

Despite the influx of threats, authorities say no students were ever at risk.

“No credible dangers were found but the threats did cause disruptions. Because of this, three juveniles were charged for the threats to the schools. They now face hearings in juvenile court and school discipline,” Capt. Harrison said.

The sheriff’s office asks parents to monitor their children’s social media to prevent further threats.