RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The man was hit while riding a bicycle along the westbound lanes near mile marker 65.

The THP reported the man is believed to be Hispanic and in his 30s. He was riding a dark- colored bicycle and wearing a black Adidas sip-up jacket, black pants and red, black and gray Nike shoes.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was hit by a Chevy Silverado, according to the THP crash report.

The THP did not release how badly the bicyclist was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the THP at 615-744-3091 or 1-800-736-0212 and ask to speak to Sergeant Andrew Naylor.