RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been nearly a week and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is still looking to identify a bicyclist that was hit by a car in Rutherford County.

The man was injured on I-24 West at mile marker 65 on Saturday.

Several questions remain, including why he was riding a bike on the interstate to begin with and who the injured man is.

The only description given by THP was that he is Hispanic, appears to be in his 30s and was wearing all black with Nike shoes.

News 2 spoke with a gas station clerk who works on the exit. She said she sees plenty of accidents along the interstate, but not normally involving a bike.

“I’ve never seen it here in Tennessee, no. So on the freeway I-24 seems to have a lot of accidents here right in this area. And you know they have slow downs where they are working on the interstate,” Laura Kitts said.

News 2 was not given the condition of the man, but if he sounds familiar to you, you are asked to call the THP Nashville Dispatch Center at 615-744-3091 or 800-736-0212.