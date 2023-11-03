MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify two people who broke into a vape shop in Murfreesboro.

The theft happened at the Tennessee Vape & Smoke on Old Fort Parkway.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported the suspects smashed the front glass door of the shop with a hammer and kicked in the glass.

They then took money from the cash registers and several boxes of vape juice, according to a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Kidd at 629-201-5517.