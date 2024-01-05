MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Among the displays of rocks and fossils inside the Earth Experience Museum is where you’ll find the sound of history slowly being chipped away.

“Well it’s about 66 million years old,” said fossil preparator Mandi O’Grady.

The work O’Grady has been doing is no doubt one of the most tedious projects she’s handled at the Natural History Museum in Murfreesboro.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“Part of the enjoyment that we get from it is finding the surface of the bone and realizing, ‘Oh this hasn’t seen the light of day for 66 million years,'” O’Grady said.

The museum is now home to the skull of a triceratops dinosaur.

“It’s the only one in the state of Tennessee,” said Alan Brown. “I’m not even sure if any of the states around Tennessee have a triceratops skull on display.”

Brown is the executive director of the museum and has the answer to how they acquired the skull. “I’ve been digging in Montana for 14 years,” he said.

Last summer Brown and a small group including O’Grady ventured to Montana for a dinosaur dig when the ranch owner discovered the skull.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“I was floored when she said that we were going to be given a triceratops skull,” he said. “When we started they had already started to dig on it a little bit, and I was just amazed at how big it was.”

After making the 22-hour trek back to Murfreesboro, Brown and his team have now been slowly and carefully chipping away at the skull.

“So every time we get some of the rock off the bone surface and it comes off clean we kind of celebrate just a little bit,” said O’Grady. “Like okay, we’re just a little closer to getting this entire thing cleaned up.”

It’s a job that Brown said will take nearly a year to complete, but it’s a job this team just couldn’t imagine not doing.

“There’s nothing like that feeling when you come across something that nobody has ever seen before,” he said. “Even if it’s a common dinosaur, it’s still an amazing find.”

Brown said, once complete, they plan to sculpt or 3D print the missing pieces of the skull where they will then put everything out on display for visitors.

He’s hoping this find will be the start in helping to acquire more funding for the museum so they can work to find a bigger space and expand.