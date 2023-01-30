MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Tennessee man was arrested in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, earlier this month after being accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Robert Walkup, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. allegedly solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

He was arrested on Jan. 20 by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen.

Walkup faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The U.S. Marshals Service and members of the state’s ICAC Task Force assisted with the investigation.