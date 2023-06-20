A Murfreesboro man is fighting for his life after a two-vehicle crash (Courtesy: Judy Johnson)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old driver who was critically injured in a crash in Murfreesboro nearly two weeks ago has succumbed to his injuries, according to Murfreesboro police.

On Thursday, June 8, Murfreesboro police were called to Joe B. Jackson Parkway to respond to a two-vehicle crash that caused three people to be taken to the hospital.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Based on the preliminary investigation, a black Nissan Sentra and a brown Nissan Altima were heading eastbound on the parkway when they collided. According to Murfreesboro police, both vehicles came to final rest in a ditch.

The driver of the Sentra — identified as 18-year-old Dallas Johnson — was critically injured in the crash. Johnson’s 18-year-old passenger and the 23-year-old driver of the Altima were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Last week, while Johnson was still fighting for his life, investigators asked the Murfreesboro community for help in finding witnesses who knew anything about the two-car crash.

In an interview with News 2, Johnson’s mother, Judy Johnson, detailed the extent of his injuries as as he continued to receive treatment at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

“He’s moving; he hasn’t woken up yet,” Johnson said. “He has severe brain damage. His left arm, the top of it, the bone had gone through the skin. The left side of his face is stapled,” described Johnson.

On Tuesday, the Murfreesboro Police Department announced that 18-year-old Johnson passed away from his injuries on Saturday, June 17.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

A GoFundMe was set up last week to help assist the family with medical costs as doctors continued to care for Dallas. If you would like to donate, click here.

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to email Officer Eric Renfroe at 0883@murfreesborotn.gov. The crash remains under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).