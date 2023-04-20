MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several bullet holes are seen riddled across an apartment building in Murfreesboro, after police said a man stole an AR-15 and fired shots from it.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Anthoney Barksdale, 19 (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro Police said no one was injured in the shooting that happened Wednesday, April 19 just before 5 p.m. at the Place Apartments.

Anthoney Barksdale, 19, allegedly stole the weapon from another man, according to authorities.

Investigators said that man and two others tried to get the weapon back and that’s when he fired shots toward them, hitting the apartment building.

Barksdale has been taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and vandalism.

He’s being held currently on a $50,000 bond and is due in court in June.