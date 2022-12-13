RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to locate a pickup truck owned by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that was stolen from a home in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police reported the white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 is a TBI agent’s bureau issued vehicle. It was taken between the hours of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

There was bureau-issued equipment on board the truck, which has been entered into the National Crime Information (NCIC) database.

If you see the stolen pickup or know who took it, please contact Det. Ray Worden at 629-201-5637.

No additional information was released.