MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations cancelled a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 60-year-old Murfreesboro woman with a medical condition.
According to the TBI, Desiree Rankin was located safe in Franklin County, Kentucky.
No additional information was immediately released.
