MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations cancelled a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 60-year-old Murfreesboro woman with a medical condition.

According to the TBI, Desiree Rankin was located safe in Franklin County, Kentucky.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.