MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department Sunday evening after an 81-year-old woman went missing.

According to the TBI, Rena Koenig was last seen during the afternoon hours on Saturday, April 8. She was wearing blue sweatpants at the time.

Officials described Koenig as 5-feet tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the 81-year-old and her dog may be traveling to Florida in a 2012 black Cadillac Escalade with a Tennessee dealer’s tag.

Rena Koenig (Source: TBI) Rena Koenig may be traveling in this vehicle. (Source: TBI)

The TBI reported Koenig has a medical condition that “may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.”

If you see Koenig or if you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.