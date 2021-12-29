MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued just after midnight Wednesday morning for a missing Murfreesboro man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has asked for the public’s help in locating missing Daniel Hartley, 70, of Murfreesboro.

Hartley is described as being 5’6” tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro Police at 629-201-5557 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.