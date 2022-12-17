MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department Saturday afternoon for a missing man with a medical condition.

According to the TBI, 25-year-old Cameron Delgado is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Authorities did not mention when Delgado was last seen, but they did say he was wearing a green “Carhartt” sweatshirt, tan cargo pants, brown boots, and glasses at the time.

Officials said Delgado’s medical condition may impair his ability to return safely without help.

If you see Delgado or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.