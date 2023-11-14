MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a robbery at an ATM.

According to police, the robbery happened at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at an ATM outside the Truist Bank on Old Fort Parkway.

Investigators are following up on leads and are using K-9 units to try to find the robbers.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.