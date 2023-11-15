MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men from Houston, Texas, are behind bars after a daring Tuesday morning robbery of an ATM technician at a Murfreesboro bank.

The men reportedly stole tens of thousands of dollars and put the money on a plane bound for Houston.

According to Murfreesboro police, the men were seen unloading a bag from an SUV near Medical Center Parkway and N. Thompson Lane. Clothing, ski masks, and gloves believed to have been used in the robbery were all found in a nearby dumpster.

Police said two of the men have been identified as 25-year-old Ryan Smith and 18-year-old Demond Johnson. The name of the third suspect was not released, but police said the suspect is 23 years old.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office quickly arrested Smith in a rideshare on I-24.

Meanwhile, Johnson and the 23-year-old suspect were in a Lyft heading for Nashville International Airport.

Thanks to quick communication by the FBI and Rutherford County law enforcement, along with license plate recognition technology at BNA, Nashville Airport Police were quickly notified and approached the Lyft.

Investigators told News 2 officers took Johnson into custody at the ticket counter while he was trying to book a flight to Houston.

BNA issued the following statement on the arrest:

“At Nashville International Airport® (BNA®), our top priority is maintaining the highest standards of safety and security. We take immense pride in our DPS team, whose leadership recently played a pivotal role in apprehending robbery suspects from a neighboring district. Their swift and effective response underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of all those within our airport community.“

Murfreesboro police confirmed that the third suspect managed to get on a plane to Houston and the stolen money was reportedly put on that plane as well.

However, once the plane landed in Houston, local authorities were waiting and seized the stolen cash.

Smith and Johnson are currently in the Rutherford County Jail and are charged in connection with the robbery.

Murfreesboro police said the suspect who made it to Houston has a warrant out for his arrest.