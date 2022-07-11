RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a gunman after two people were shot on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 7 a.m.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

The victims were transported to two hospitals, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect and detectives are investigating and gathering evidence.

The westbound lanes of the roadway were closed while deputies rerouted drivers onto Veterans Parkway toward State Route 96 during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.