RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Oakland High School student has been taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly making threats on social media against the school.

Communications Director James Evans reported law enforcement has identified the person responsible for making the threat on Instagram. The person is a student at the school, is in custody, and will face charges from law enforcement and will be disciplined by the school, according to Evans.

The school administration received reports from students who had seen a threat on social media Tuesday morning that named Oakland High School.

Evans said school administrators and law enforcement officers began interviewing students immediately and worked to determine if the threat was toward Oakland High School or another school in another district with the same named.

Evans said law enforcement was able to track the threat and then identify the person responsible.

The student was taken into police custody and a precautionary lockdown within the district was lifted.