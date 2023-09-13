MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Stones River National Battlefield has more than doubled in visitor spending since 2012 and has brought over $40 million into the local community from tourism.

Jim Lewis, a supervisory park ranger at Stones River National Battlefield, said more than 600,000 patrons (about half the population of Hawaii) came through the park in 2022.

People come from all over the world to find out more about a place that was quintessential to the Civil War. Lewis said when you go out into the parking lot of the visitor center you, can see license plates from all over the country!

Residents also find time to enjoy the park by walking, biking, and birdwatching. One of the most important things to the park rangers is making sure the battlefield looks as it would in the 1800s. The rich history of this community will continue to bring more tourists year after year and volunteers are always needed.

