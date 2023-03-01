MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just over a week after a “catnapping” reportedly took place at a Murfreesboro pet store, authorities announced the suspects decided to turn in the stolen animal.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, two people visited the PetSmart on Old Fort Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Later on, officials said the pair left the store with a “gray and white adolescent Calico cat,” which had been in a cage in the adoption area.

Detective Ed Gorham returned a stolen cat to PetSmart. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Jody Beskini, the president of Dove Road Sanctuary and Safe Haven, told News 2 she saved “Cinnamon” after she was dumped in the Nashville area. However, the rescue cat was reportedly taken within an hour of being dropped off at PetSmart for adoption.

Thanks to tips from community members, police said Detective Ed Gorham was able to identify the persons of interest in the case.

Then, on Wednesday, March 1, those individuals reportedly handed the cat over to Gorham.

When Gorham returned Cinnamon to PetSmart, he met with a representative of Dove Road Sanctuary and Safe Haven, who took custody of the rescue cat, officials said.

Meanwhile, the detective will be taking out warrants for theft against the two people involved in the incident, according to authorities.