MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is continuing its search for three people wanted for beating and stabbing a man outside of a hardware store.

Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department said an adult male, a juvenile male, and juvenile female are suspected of stabbing a man in the parking lot of Kelton Hardware.

MPD said detectives have obtained an attempted first-degree murder warrant for the man, while the juveniles are facing attempted first-degree murder juvenile petitions.

Police said investigators know their identities, but are still trying to locate them.

The victim, meanwhile, remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the individuals involved should call Det. Stalnaker at 629-201-5615.