MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who was last seen walking from a hospital in Murfreesboro.

Officials said 58-year-old Loretta Lynn Massey was last seen walking from St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Massey is described as five feet one inches tall, 87 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, pink shorts and yellow hospital socks.

According to the TBI, Massey has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone who sees Loretta Massey or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.