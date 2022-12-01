RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old man reported missing from Rutherford County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Saly Mouthouta was last seen Wednesday. He has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return home without assistance.

Saly Mouthouta (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Mouthouta is 5 feet 1 inch tall, has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2000 red Nissan Frontier with TN license plate 314BBTX.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.