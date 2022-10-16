RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert, on behalf of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, for a man with a medical condition who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

According to the TBI, 69-year-old Jesse Hobbs is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities said Hobbs was last spotted in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5.

In the Silver Alert — which was issued on Sunday, Oct. 16 — the TBI reported that Hobbs’ medical condition “may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”

If you see Hobbs or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7777, ext. 3, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.