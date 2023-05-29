MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 26-year-old Murfreesboro woman.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Karyn Grimsley has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Karyn is 5’4″, weighs 158 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, leggings, and black crocs in the area of Roscommon Drive.

Karyn Grimsley (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.