MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old woman missing from Murfreesboro.

Marilyn Lewis was last seen on Friday, Sept. 8 in the area of Memorial Boulevard. Investigators said Lewis has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely on her own.

She is 5’1″ tall, weighs about 97 pounds and has gray hair. When she was last seen, the TBI said Lewis was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. She also had a purse with her.

Anyone who has seen Lewis or has any information is asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615–893–1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.