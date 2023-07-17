MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Murfreesboro woman with a medical condition.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Misty June Ely, 36, was last seen Monday, but there is no known clothing description at this time.

Misty June Ely (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Misty June Ely (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Ely is 5’5″, weighs 295 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

Ely also has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5619 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.