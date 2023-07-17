MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Murfreesboro woman with a medical condition.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Misty June Ely, 36, was last seen Monday, but there is no known clothing description at this time.
Ely is 5’5″, weighs 295 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.
Ely also has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5619 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.