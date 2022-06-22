MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Murfreesboro.

The TBI says 86-year-old Juan Kapamas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants and white shoes. He may be driving a 1996 gold Nissan Altima with a peeling bumper, Greece license plate cover and Tennessee plate 778-BDBN.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 181 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kapamas has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5662.