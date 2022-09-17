MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Murfreesboro man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 50-year-old Mark Holifield has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help.

He is 5’10”, weighs 169 pounds and is bald with blue eyes.

Holifield was last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market, located in the 5400 block of NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, wearing a gray tank top and gray sweatpants, along with a blue knee brace. He also has a tattoo on his left ankle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.