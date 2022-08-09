MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man from Murfreesboro.

Officials say Edward Clyde Hill Sr.,92, was last seen on Monday in the Murfreesboro area. Officials say the 92-year-old was last seen wearing a black ball cap, button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Hill is described as 92 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. According to the TBI, Hill may have a medical condition that impairs his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Hill is believed to be traveling in a white 2004 Buick century, TN tag DD3 7995.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts should contact 615-893-1311 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.